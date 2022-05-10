DLF Ltd Spurts 3.16%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.63%

DLF Ltd has lost 14.76% over last one month compared to 13.64% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.21% drop in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd gained 3.16% today to trade at Rs 337.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.63% to quote at 3253.39. The index is down 13.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 2.03% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 1.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 31.84 % over last one year compared to the 10.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has lost 14.76% over last one month compared to 13.64% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.21% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26642 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 449.8 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 245 on 14 May 2021.

