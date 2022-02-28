Volumes spurt at Godrej Agrovet Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Godrej Agrovet approves appointment of Executive Director
Asian Paints to undertake Rs 960 cr capacity expansion at Ankleshwar facility
Benchmarks trade in narrow range; Asian Paints up 5%
Wipro, Pidilite Industries, Berger Paints, MOIL in focus
Shares hit fresh intraday low; most Asian stocks decline
-
Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 74878 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 14.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5334 shares
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 February 2022.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 74878 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 14.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5334 shares. The stock slipped 1.08% to Rs.468.15. Volumes stood at 6935 shares in the last session.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 1.96 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55440 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.447.00. Volumes stood at 59970 shares in the last session.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd registered volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.20% to Rs.396.55. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Berger Paints India Ltd registered volume of 92166 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32596 shares. The stock slipped 2.71% to Rs.667.15. Volumes stood at 74721 shares in the last session.
Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 22810 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9136 shares. The stock rose 1.71% to Rs.602.20. Volumes stood at 7079 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU