Volumes spurt at Godrej Agrovet Ltd counter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 February 2022.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 74878 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 14.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5334 shares. The stock slipped 1.08% to Rs.468.15. Volumes stood at 6935 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 1.96 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55440 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.447.00. Volumes stood at 59970 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd registered volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.20% to Rs.396.55. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Berger Paints India Ltd registered volume of 92166 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32596 shares. The stock slipped 2.71% to Rs.667.15. Volumes stood at 74721 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 22810 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9136 shares. The stock rose 1.71% to Rs.602.20. Volumes stood at 7079 shares in the last session.

