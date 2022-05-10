Cipla launches 'RT Direct' multiplex real time PCR kit for Covid-19

The drug major will distribute RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same.

Cipla announced the commercialisation of 'RT-Direct' multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR test kit in India, in partnership with Genes2Me.

With this Cipla is expanding its diagnostics offering to bring more advance and innovative products.

This kit is validated at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Centre. It is based on the 'gold standard RT-PCR method with coverage of three target genes specific to SARS-COV-2 along with IC, which is much advanced than others having 1 or 2 target genes. This greatly increases the sensitivity of the RTPCR test.

RT-Direct test protocol does not require any RNA extraction process, making it faster and helps deliver results in just 45 minutes. It will also increase the throughput of any testing lab by threefold compared to the normal RT-PCR test protocol time of 120-150 minutes.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The drug company reported a 2.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 729 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 748 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Total revenue from operations grew by 6% year on year to Rs 5,479 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Cipla rose 0.25% at Rs 937.55 on Monday.

