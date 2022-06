Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit declines 41.33% in the March 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 3989.02 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company declined 41.33% to Rs 170.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 291.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 3989.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 3903.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 273.82% to Rs 372.96 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 99.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 12344.49 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 9989.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales3989.023903.82 2 12344.499989.22 24 OPM %9.2613.89 -6.727.35 - PBDT330.30513.93 -36 680.36565.64 20 PBT221.07406.77 -46 255.48165.89 54 NP170.80291.10 -41 372.9699.77 274

