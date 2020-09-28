Godrej Consumer Products Ltd in demand

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 720, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.76% in last one year as compared to a 2.26% fall in NIFTY and a 3.93% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29633.5, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

