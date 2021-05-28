Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soars 1.73%, rises for third straight session

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd advances 21.41%
Godrej Properties rises after Noida project achieves robust sales
Godrej Properties launches residential project 'Godrej Woods' in Noida
Board of Godrej Agrovet grants stock options and allots shares under ESGS
Godrej Properties acquires balance 49% stake in Godrej Realty
-
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 845.75, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.44% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% gain in NIFTY and a 19.28% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 845.75, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15438.45. The Sensex is at 51391.11, up 0.54%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added around 20.46% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34812.3, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.64 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 847.5, up 1.12% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 33.44% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% gain in NIFTY and a 19.28% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 68.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU