Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 2.69%, up for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 215.4, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.35% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.12% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 215.4, up 2.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15438.45. The Sensex is at 51403.95, up 0.56%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 15.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1791.05, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 179.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 215.5, up 1.72% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up 17.35% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.12% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 16.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

