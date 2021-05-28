Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 0.91%, gains for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 688.95, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% jump in NIFTY and a 68.47% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 688.95, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15438.45. The Sensex is at 51403.95, up 0.56%. Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 13.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10486, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 689.3, up 0.5% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 111.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% jump in NIFTY and a 68.47% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 246.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

