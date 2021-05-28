Reliance Industries Ltd jumps 5.42%

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2083.2, up 5.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.26% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% gain in NIFTY and a 50.07% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2083.2, up 5.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15438.45. The Sensex is at 51391.11, up 0.54%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 2.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19295.35, up 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2106.65, up 6.14% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 42.26% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% gain in NIFTY and a 50.07% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 45.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

