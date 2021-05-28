Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd extends winning spree

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 3972.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.84% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 94.25% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3972.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15438.45. The Sensex is at 51403.95, up 0.56%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has risen around 3.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27164.8, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3983.05, up 1.05% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up 120.84% in last one year as compared to a 61.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 94.25% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

