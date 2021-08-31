Godrej Consumer Products Ltd stays in winning mode

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1090, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.6% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% jump in NIFTY and a 26.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1090, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.6. The Sensex is at 57201.72, up 0.55%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 9.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39150.2, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1092.8, up 0.25% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 65.6% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% jump in NIFTY and a 26.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 86.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)