Godrej Properties acquires 12-acre land parcel in Pune

Godrej Properties announced that it has, on outright basis, acquired a 12-acre land parcel in Mundhwa -East, Pune.

The development on this land will primarily be for a premium group housing project.

Among the most centrally-located residential areas in Pune, the location has established physical and social infrastructure and offers excellent connectivity to all major social and commercial hubs of Pune city. It is also in close proximity to upmarket Koregaon Park.

