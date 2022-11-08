Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, 10 mg/6.25 mg (USRLD: Ziac tablets).

Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide combination is indicated to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets had annual sales of USD 27.1 mn in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Sep 2022).

