JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 86.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Capital Market 

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, 10 mg/6.25 mg (USRLD: Ziac tablets).

Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide combination is indicated to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets had annual sales of USD 27.1 mn in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Sep 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU