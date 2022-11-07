Board of Privi Speciality Chemicals approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 07 November 2022The Board of Privi Speciality Chemicals at its meeting held on 07 November 2022 has accepted the resignation of Ramesh Kathuria from the post of company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 07 November 2022. The Board approved the appointment of Ashiwini Shah as company secretary and compliance officer with effect from 08 November 2022.
