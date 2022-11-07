Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Thekkady, Kerala

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a subsidiary and management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. It is expected to open in July 2023.
This property will feature 42 well-appointed rooms, complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a meeting room, a fitness center and banquets along with other public areas.
