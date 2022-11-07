Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Thekkady, Kerala

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Thekkady in Kerala.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a subsidiary and management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. It is expected to open in July 2023.

This property will feature 42 well-appointed rooms, complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a meeting room, a fitness center and banquets along with other public areas.

