Business Standard

Wipro to launch dedicated unit for deploying VMware solutions

Capital Market 

Wipro and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced an extended collaboration to help mutual customers accelerate their digital journey and maximize their VMware Cloud investments.

As part of this expanded relationship, Wipro will launch a new dedicated VMware-focused business aligned to Wipro's broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnerships.

The unit will focus on the power of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' in-depth expertise across industries along with VMware Cross-Cloud services to help enterprises drive enhanced agility, speed, and innovation. The goal will be to streamline VMware implementations and accelerate deployment of applications, leading to better, faster ROI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:42 IST

