Wipro to launch dedicated unit for deploying VMware solutions

Wipro and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced an extended collaboration to help mutual customers accelerate their digital journey and maximize their VMware Cloud investments.

As part of this expanded relationship, Wipro will launch a new dedicated VMware-focused business aligned to Wipro's broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnerships.

The unit will focus on the power of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' in-depth expertise across industries along with VMware Cross-Cloud services to help enterprises drive enhanced agility, speed, and innovation. The goal will be to streamline VMware implementations and accelerate deployment of applications, leading to better, faster ROI.

