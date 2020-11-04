Godrej Properties Ltd Slides 3.87%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 1.29%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 15.4% over last one month compared to 4.83% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd fell 3.87% today to trade at Rs 997.3. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.29% to quote at 1790.43. The index is up 4.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 1.13% and Sunteck Realty Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 12.72 % over last one year compared to the 0.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 15.4% over last one month compared to 4.83% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20968 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57974 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1188 on 05 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 505.95 on 24 Mar 2020.

