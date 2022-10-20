Godrej Properties ranks 1st in global residential developers

-
ALSO READ
TCS launches ESG Integration Solution on AWS Platform
Cipla recognized for its ESG commitment in CRISIL's Sustainability Yearbook 2022
Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two Mumbai projects
Godrej Properties acquires 58 acres of land in Nagpur
Vaibhav Global publishes its first Integrated Report and Annual ESG Report
-
Ranked by the Global Real Estate Sustainability BenchmarkGodrej Properties for the third consecutive year has received the global leadership ranking amongst global residential developers for its ESG practices by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, (GRESB), an organisation that provides Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU