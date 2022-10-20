Godrej Properties ranks 1st in global residential developers

Ranked by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

Godrej Properties for the third consecutive year has received the global leadership ranking amongst global residential developers for its ESG practices by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, (GRESB), an organisation that provides Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world.

