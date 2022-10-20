JUST IN
Godrej Properties ranks 1st in global residential developers

Capital Market 

Ranked by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

Godrej Properties for the third consecutive year has received the global leadership ranking amongst global residential developers for its ESG practices by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, (GRESB), an organisation that provides Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:10 IST

