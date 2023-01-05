Godrej Properties sells over 1 million sq. ft. at launch of 'Celeste' new phase

JUST IN
Godrej Properties announced that it has sold over 1 million square feet of area at the launch of a new phase, Celeste, in its township, Godrej Garden City, Ahmedabad.

The company has sold 870 homes with a booking value of approximately Rs 435 crore since Celeste was launched in October 2022.

Covering ~2.3 hectares, Celeste includes 8 towers and offers homes and retail outlets of various configurations. As part of the integrated offering, this phase comes with a wide range of state-of-the-art amenities covering social, health, and leisure requirements across age groups, facilitating a holistic and enhanced lifestyle for its residents

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 08:24 IST

