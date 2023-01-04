Ramco Systems to deploy its next-gen ERP software for Addison & Co.

-
-
Ramco Systems announced that it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Addison & Co., strengthening its 25-year association with India's leading manufacturer and exporter of metal cutting tools.
Ramco's ERP software will offer Addison modules covering Finance & Accounts, Inventory, Purchases, Sales, Production, Quality Management and Maintenance Management, as well as a Supplier & Customer Portal on a single integrated platform. The solution will provide Addison with real-time information availability across the business and reporting capabilities to support their decision making.
In addition, with its features like Mobility and Rule-Based Notifications, Ramco's ERP software will provide Addison's employees instant notifications and assist them in taking appropriate action, anytime and anywhere.
