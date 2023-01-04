JUST IN
Vindhya Telelinks receives ratings action from CARE

Vindhya Telelinks announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the rating at CARE A+; Stable in respect of long-term bank facilities for Rs. 1,174.87 crore and CARE A1+ in respect of short-term bank facilities for Rs. 2,518.75 crore.

Further, the Credit Rating Agency has withdrawn the rating to the non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) issue of Rs. 50.00 crore, as the same has been fully redeemed.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 19:28 IST

