Vindhya Telelinks receives ratings action from CARE

Vindhya Telelinks announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the rating at CARE A+; Stable in respect of long-term bank facilities for Rs. 1,174.87 crore and CARE A1+ in respect of short-term bank facilities for Rs. 2,518.75 crore.
Further, the Credit Rating Agency has withdrawn the rating to the non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) issue of Rs. 50.00 crore, as the same has been fully redeemed.
