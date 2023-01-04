Outcome of board meeting of Gujarat Industries Power Co

Held on 3 January 2023

The Board of Gujarat Industries Power Co at its meeting held on 03 January 2023 approved the award of EPC Contract to Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction at the cost of Rs. 259 crore approximately for Road, Drain and Pond Works of Solar / Wind / Hybrid RE Park of 2375 MW capacity at Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch area, Gujarat.

Letter of Intent has been issued to Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction on 04 January, 2023.

