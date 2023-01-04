Coal India announces agreement on 19% Minimum Guaranteed Benefit for NCWA-XI

At the 8th meeting of Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry

In the eighth meeting of Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI consisting of representatives of Management of CIL/Subsidiaries, SCCL and four Central Trade Unions viz. BMS, HMS, AITUC & CITU held on 03 January 2023 at CIL (HQ), Kolkata, it has been mutually agreed to recommend 19% (Nineteen Percent) Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) for National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)-XI w.e.f. 01.07.2021 on emoluments (i.e. Basic, VDA, SDA & Attendance Bonus) as on 30 June 2021.

Periodicity of the NCWA-XI to be finalised by JBCCI-XI shall be for five years w.e.f 01 July 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)