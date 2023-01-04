Coal India announces agreement on 19% Minimum Guaranteed Benefit for NCWA-XI

-
ALSO READ
India Coal Production Increases By 11.37% In July
Coal India issues 7 LoAs to raise output through MDO mode
Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 37.25% in the September 2022 quarter
CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gensol Engineering's order book stands at Rs 531 cr till 18 Sep
-
At the 8th meeting of Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry
In the eighth meeting of Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI consisting of representatives of Management of CIL/Subsidiaries, SCCL and four Central Trade Unions viz. BMS, HMS, AITUC & CITU held on 03 January 2023 at CIL (HQ), Kolkata, it has been mutually agreed to recommend 19% (Nineteen Percent) Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) for National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA)-XI w.e.f. 01.07.2021 on emoluments (i.e. Basic, VDA, SDA & Attendance Bonus) as on 30 June 2021.
Periodicity of the NCWA-XI to be finalised by JBCCI-XI shall be for five years w.e.f 01 July 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU