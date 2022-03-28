Godrej Properties to develop residential project in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into an agreement to develop a 33 acres land parcel in the residential micro-market of Bannerghatta Road in South Bengaluru.

The agreement is for an outright purchase with ~5% area share to the landowners.

Bannerghatta Road is one of the established residential locations in South Bengaluru and has excellent connectivity to the Bannerghatta Main Road and the IT/ITES belt in Electronic City. In addition, the site is in close proximity to several other key hubs of the city and offers an extremely well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.

