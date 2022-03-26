Indian Hotels Co to allot 9.90 cr shares under QIP issue

The Board of Indian Hotels Co has approved the allotment of 9,90,09,900 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 202 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 201 per equity share) and reflects a discount of Rs 1.48 on the floor price of Rs 203.48 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1999.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 1,42,03,99,602, comprising of 1,42,03,99,602 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

