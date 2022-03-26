G R Infraprojects bags NHAI road project in Gujarat

-
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 25 March 2022 for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for "Upgradation to Four Lane with paved Shoulder of NH-341 from Bhimasar, Junction of NH-41 to Anjar- Bhuj upto Airport Junction, Km. 0.000 to Km . 65.478 in the State of Gujarat on Hybrid Annuity Mode." The company bid project cost is Rs 1085 crore.
