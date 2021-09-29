Godrej Properties to redevelop a residential project in Wadala, Mumbai

Godrej Properties today announced that it has entered into an agreement to redevelop a land parcel in the upscale neighbourhood of Wadala, Mumbai. Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately .15 million sq. mts. (approximately 1.6 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

The land parcel is situated in a marquee residential location and is in very close proximity to Matunga Five Gardens.

On its eastern side, the development will enjoy uninterrupted views of the eastern seaboard. With its strategic location, the project will enjoy excellent connectivity via rail, road, and monorail and will benefit from the significant social infrastructure present in the vicinity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)