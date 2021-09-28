Lupin launches Droxidopa Capsules in US market

Lupin has launched Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The product is manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India.

Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg is a generic equivalent of Northera Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, of Lundbeck NA, indicated for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness, lightheadedness, or the "feeling that you are about to black out" in adult patients with symptomatic neurogen ic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) caused by primary autonomic failure (Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy, and pure autonomic failure), dopamine beta-hydroxylase deficiency, and non-diabetic autonomic neuropathy.

Droxidopa Capsules (RLD: Northera) had estimated annual sales of USD 294 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT July 2021).

