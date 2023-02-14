JUST IN
Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.44 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.440 0 OPM %-106.820 -PBDT-0.69-0.62 -11 PBT-0.86-0.74 -16 NP-0.83-0.72 -15

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

