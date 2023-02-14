Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 65.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 566.17 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex declined 65.26% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 566.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 614.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.566.17614.360.230.712.396.051.765.471.404.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)