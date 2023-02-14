JUST IN
Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 65.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 566.17 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex declined 65.26% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 566.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 614.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales566.17614.36 -8 OPM %0.230.71 -PBDT2.396.05 -60 PBT1.765.47 -68 NP1.404.03 -65

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

