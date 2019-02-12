GOI Announces Sale Of Five Dated Securities For Rs 12,000 Crore

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of five dated securities for Rs 12,000 crore. These include 8.24% GS 2027 (Rs 2,000 crore), 7.95% GS 2032 (Rs 3,000), 7.40% GS 2035 (2,000), 7.72% GS 2055 (3,000).

Subject to the limit of Rs 12000 Cr, being total notified amount, GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1000 Cr each against any one or more of the security. The auction will be price based using multiple price method. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 15, 2019.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:00 IST

