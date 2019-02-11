Two Wheeler Exports Jump Nearly 20% This Fiscal

-
ALSO READ
SIAM seeks long-term govt policy on electric mobility, lower taxation
SIAM elects Mahindra & Mahindra's Rajan Wadhera as new president
India's September total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 5.6 percent: industry body
SIAM to organise 2nd edition of Indo-Bangla Automotive Show in Dhaka
Domestic Automobile Production Up 14.54% In April-August 2018
-
India's two-wheeler exports jumped by 19.49% in the April-January period this fiscal, according to the latest data from auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) SIAM.
Total two-wheeler exports during the period stood at 27,59,935 units as compared with 23,09,805 units a year ago, showed the latest SIAM data.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU