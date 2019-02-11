Two Wheeler Exports Jump Nearly 20% This Fiscal

JUST IN
We must develop industry's capacity to adapt to standards" - Commerce Secretary

India's two-wheeler exports jumped by 19.49% in the April-January period this fiscal, according to the latest data from auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) SIAM.

Total two-wheeler exports during the period stood at 27,59,935 units as compared with 23,09,805 units a year ago, showed the latest SIAM data.

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019.

