Two Wheeler Exports Jump Nearly 20% This Fiscal

India's two-wheeler exports jumped by 19.49% in the April-January period this fiscal, according to the latest data from auto industry body (SIAM) SIAM.

Total two-wheeler exports during the period stood at 27,59,935 units as compared with 23,09,805 units a year ago, showed the latest SIAM data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)