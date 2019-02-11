We must develop industry's capacity to adapt to standards" - Commerce Secretary

The Indian National Strategy for Standardization (INSS) is a dynamic document which will get more ambitious as technology improves. It is up to government and industry to work together to ensure that an enabling environment is created for the adoption of standards, said Dr Anup Wadhawan, Secretary, Department of Commerce, while delivering the Keynote Address at the Special Standards Conclave in Mumbai, on 8th February 2019. The has been developed by the Department of Commerce, with robust participation from all stakeholders.

The Conclave, organized by the (CII), in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, Government of India, the (BIS), the for Certification Bodies (NABCB), the (EIC) and in International Trade (CRIT), is a first of its kind national level conclave in Mumbai, after having a series of national-level Standards Conclaves in

Mr Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Quality Council of India(QCI), said that in order to reach a 5 trillion-dollar economy in India, it is important that quality is delivered to consumers, not only in terms of exports but also domestic production.

Collective effort is required to deliver high standards, he said.

has demonstrated that it means business when it comes to standards. Technical regulations are coming into place with definite investment plans for lab infrastructure, said Mr Sudhanshu Pandey, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce,

Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII commented CII is taking major initiatives in educating Indian industry about the importance of compliance with global standards and developing a roadmap for its members. He also thanked all the partners who over the last 5 years had completed a journey involving 5 national and 12 regional conclaves in addition to the collaborative process that led to the creation of the Indian National Strategy for Standardization.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)