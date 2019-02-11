We must develop industry's capacity to adapt to standards" - Commerce Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Govt to promote education sector to increase services' share in GDP: Prabhu
India's per capita media consumption grew 9% for 6 years: Report
Working on programme to push agri exports from NE states: Commerce Ministry
TN budget 'comprehensive and balanced' say trade bodies
Commerce Ministry Strategizing To Make Indian Exports More Competitive: Suresh Prabhu
-
The Indian National Strategy for Standardization (INSS) is a dynamic document which will get more ambitious as technology improves. It is up to government and industry to work together to ensure that an enabling environment is created for the adoption of standards, said Dr Anup Wadhawan, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India while delivering the Keynote Address at the Special Standards Conclave in Mumbai, on 8th February 2019. The INSS has been developed by the Department of Commerce, Government of India with robust participation from all stakeholders.
The Conclave, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, Government of India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), the Export Inspection Council (EIC) and Centre for Research in International Trade (CRIT), is a first of its kind national level conclave in Mumbai, after having a series of national-level Standards Conclaves in New Delhi.
Mr Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Quality Council of India(QCI), said that in order to reach a 5 trillion-dollar economy in India, it is important that quality is delivered to consumers, not only in terms of exports but also domestic production.
Collective effort is required to deliver high standards, he said.
India has demonstrated that it means business when it comes to standards. Technical regulations are coming into place with definite investment plans for lab infrastructure, said Mr Sudhanshu Pandey, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India.
Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII commented CII is taking major initiatives in educating Indian industry about the importance of compliance with global standards and developing a roadmap for its members. He also thanked all the partners who over the last 5 years had completed a journey involving 5 national and 12 regional conclaves in addition to the collaborative process that led to the creation of the Indian National Strategy for Standardization.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU