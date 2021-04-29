Board of Prismx Global Ventures approves acquisition of 51% stake in TMART Platform

At meeting held on 28 April 2021

The Board of Prismx Global Ventures at its meeting held on 28 April 2021 has approved the proposal for acquisition of 51% Stake in TMART Platform (TMART). After completing all the formalities / documentation, the company (TMART PLATFORM) will become the subsidiary of the Company.

TMART has been recently incorporated by an entrepreneur with successful record of accomplishment in Mobility based automation under the UPASS Brand. The frugal automation Solutions developed by UPASS included Collections Management, Customer Acquisition, Sales and Field Force Management, Logistics, Electronic Transactions Platform, Prepaid Partner Programme to name a few. It served Small, Medium and Large Entities from BFSI, Telecom, Wireline services and Logistics under the UPASS Brand.

TMART stands for Technology Maximising Automation Reengineering Traditions. It aims to generate Livelihood and also enable MSME Players to be part of Digital Transformation.

It is set to launch three Software Solutions including Accounting and Finance, CRM and Bus Passenger Management . In addition, it will shortly commence THATS I.T., a Skilling Training for developing Codefree Software Solutions.

The Technology Stack includes both In-house creations and Software from Strategic Partners.

TMART aims to emerge as a One Stop Marketplace for Software requirements across

