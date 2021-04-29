Board of Prismx Global Ventures approves acquisition of 51% stake in TMART Platform

At meeting held on 28 April 2021The Board of Prismx Global Ventures at its meeting held on 28 April 2021 has approved the proposal for acquisition of 51% Stake in TMART Platform (TMART). After completing all the formalities / documentation, the company (TMART PLATFORM) will become the subsidiary of the Company.
TMART has been recently incorporated by an entrepreneur with successful record of accomplishment in Mobility based automation under the UPASS Brand. The frugal automation Solutions developed by UPASS included Collections Management, Customer Acquisition, Sales and Field Force Management, Logistics, Electronic Transactions Platform, Prepaid Partner Programme to name a few. It served Small, Medium and Large Entities from BFSI, Telecom, Wireline services and Logistics under the UPASS Brand.
TMART stands for Technology Maximising Automation Reengineering Traditions. It aims to generate Livelihood and also enable MSME Players to be part of Digital Transformation.
It is set to launch three Software Solutions including Accounting and Finance, CRM and Bus Passenger Management . In addition, it will shortly commence THATS I.T., a Skilling Training for developing Codefree Software Solutions.
The Technology Stack includes both In-house creations and Software from Strategic Partners.
TMART aims to emerge as a One Stop Marketplace for Software requirements across
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU