Goldiam Int soars on buyback plan

Goldiam International surged 7.92% to Rs 497.55 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.

Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 9.2 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than net profit of Rs 2.83 crore in Q4 FY20. During Q4 FY21, net sales grew 60.9% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 129.19 crore.

