TCS announces strategic partnership with SonyLIV

TCS has entered into a strategic partnership with OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience, and pave the path to future growth.

The partnership will leverage TCS' digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem to define SonyLIV's platform transformation roadmap for India and global markets. TCS will help enhance its core OTT platform to leverage AI and machine learning to provide personalized experiences to subscribers across devices. It will also help SonyLIV use data and insights to monetize content and create new revenue streams.

Additionally, TCS will set up a world-class experience design center leveraging its innovation labs, where it will deploy its location independent agile model to accelerate innovation by rapidly prototyping and helping SonyLIV launch new features ahead of the market. The partnership will help SonyLIV reimagine the customer experience and engagement,enhance its brand, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace and drive growth.

Ujjwal Mathur, country head of TCS India said, We are pleased to partner with SonyLIV in their growth and transformation journey to become one of the best OTT platforms in the country and the world. Through this partnership, TCS will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry along with worldclass technology capabilities to enable SonyLIV to innovate at speed and scale. TCS will leverage its global innovation ecosystem to introduce next-gen immersive and interactive features to enrich the overall customer experience.

SonyLIV is the first Indian premium Video on demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks' (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. The IT major reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. Revenue grew 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.8% lower at Rs 3,295 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)