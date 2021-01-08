Goldiam International completes soft launch of B2B website catering US retail market

Goldiam International announced that post the acquisition of Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLP, a successful CVD diamond growing company, the Company has successfully beta tested and completed a soft launch for a B2B Ecommerce website catering to a new market segment within the US Retail Jewelry industry.

With this, the Company hopes to create new avenues for a digital push and secure more business on more favorable payment terms and higher margin profile.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)