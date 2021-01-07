JUST IN
UFO Moviez India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From ICRA

UFO Moviez India announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating outstanding of ICRA A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) for line of credit for Rs 182.30 crore and revised the outlook to Negative from Stable. As per ICRA, the revision in outlook on the long-term rating of the Company factors in the significant disruption to its operations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and delayed recovery in operations.

The short-term rating for the Company's line of credit continues to remain outstanding. at ICRA A1 (pronounced ICRA A one ).

First Published: Thu, January 07 2021. 19:59 IST

