Mahindra & Mahindra increases prices of PVs & CVs

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that effective 08 January 2021, the prices of its range of Personal and Commercial vehicles will increase by around 1.9%, resulting in an increase of Rs 4,500 - Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant.

In the case of All New Thar, the current price increase will be effective for all bookings done between 01 December 2020 and 07 January 2021. All fresh bookings for All New Thar, effective 08 January 2021, will have prices as applicable on the date of delivery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)