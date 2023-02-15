Outcome of board meeting of Gensol Engineering

-
ALSO READ
Board of Gensol Engineering approves acquisition of majority stake in Gensol Electric Vehicles
Board of Gensol Engineering approves change in registered office
Gensol Engineering bags solar projects worth Rs 153.15 crore
Gensol Engineering's order book stands at Rs 531 cr till 18 Sep
Gensol Engineering records strong revenue growth in H1 FY23
-
Held on 31 January 2023The Board of Gensol Engineering at its meeting held on 31 January 2023 has approved the following -
The Board has approved the financial assistance from Power Finance Corporation for 5000 electric 4 (four) wheelers for leasing to ride-hailing business and 1000 electric 3(Three) wheelers for leasing to cargo delivery.
The Board has approved the conversion of financial assistance into equity at Event of Default, under section 62(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.
The Board has approved the amendment in Article of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of members in general meeting.
The Board has approved the amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of members in general meeting.
The Board has approved to issue Non-Convertible Debenture on Private Placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU