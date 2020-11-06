Volumes soar at KSB Ltd counter

KSB Ltd recorded volume of 6.13 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 24.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25480 shares

Linde India Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Container Corporation Of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 November 2020.

KSB Ltd recorded volume of 6.13 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 24.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25480 shares. The stock gained 11.11% to Rs.512.00. Volumes stood at 30163 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 5.12 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 14.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34248 shares. The stock rose 10.20% to Rs.913.00. Volumes stood at 19011 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 11.84 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 9.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.92% to Rs.889.40. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank saw volume of 92.28 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 9.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.06% to Rs.9.90. Volumes stood at 22.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd registered volume of 115.76 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 7.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.93 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.05% to Rs.378.60. Volumes stood at 17.78 lakh shares in the last session.

