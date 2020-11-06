Expleo Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rushil Decor Ltd Partly Paidup, TCI Developers Ltd, Cineline India Ltd and Tijaria Polypipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2020.

Expleo Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.50% to Rs 509.6 at 14:40 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5562 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd Partly Paidup lost 7.51% to Rs 32.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4488 shares in the past one month.

TCI Developers Ltd crashed 7.26% to Rs 292.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1560 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd plummeted 7.03% to Rs 30.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 92790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11128 shares in the past one month.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd dropped 6.76% to Rs 5.24. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1304 shares in the past one month.

