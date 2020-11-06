Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 4.92 points or 0.45% at 1099.07 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.6%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.83%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.57%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.16%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (up 4.95%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 4.45%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.66%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 485.98 or 1.18% at 41826.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 128.3 points or 1.06% at 12248.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.71 points or 0.79% at 15256.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.25 points or 0.74% at 5179.27.

On BSE,1462 shares were trading in green, 1018 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

