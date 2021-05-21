Government Announces Special Kharif Programme Which Will Bring Additional 6.37 Lakh Hectare Area Under Oilseeds

To become Aatmanirbhar in oilseeds, Union Agriculture Ministry has put emphasis on enhancing the productivity of oilseeds by increasing the availability of high yielding varieties of seeds for the farmers to use on their fields. Accordingly, the special Kharif plan was discussed in detail with the State Governments. The special Kharif programme will bring an additional 6.37 lakh hectare area under oilseeds and is likely to produce 120.26 lakh quintals of oilseeds and edible oil amounting to 24.36 lakh quintals. Through these consultations, both area and productivity enhancement has been formulated for soybean and groundnut with a focus on high yielding varieties of seeds to be provided free of cost under the National Food Security Mission (Oil Seeds and Oil Palm) Mission which will offer the following:

Distribution of soybean seeds for intercropping for 41 districts in the 6 states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh costing Rs76.03 crore and covering 1,47,500 ha.

Distribution of soybean seeds for high potential districts in 73 districts of the 8 states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, UP, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat costing Rs 104 crore and 3,90,000 ha.

Distribution of mini kits in 90 districts of the 9 states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, UP and Bihar costing Rs 40 crore. The area to be covered will be 1,006,636 ha and the number of mini-kits will be 8,16,435.

The soybean seeds to be distributed will be having a yield of not less than 20 qtl/ha. The distribution of seeds for intercropping and high potential districts will be through the state seed agencies and the seeds for the mini-kits will be through the Central seed producing agencies.

Distribution of 74,000 Groundnut seed mini kits in the 7 states of Gujarat, AP, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu covering costing Rs 13.03 crore for seeds not less than 22 Qtl/ha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)