India Records Less Than 3 Lakh New Covid-19 Cases For Four Consecutive Days

India's daily Covid-19 recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the seventh consecutive day. 3,69,077 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,23,55,440 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 86.74%. Ten states account for 75.11% of the new recoveries.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for four consecutive days now. A total of 2,76,110 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 77.17% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,875, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new cases.

