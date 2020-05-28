Government Considering To Bring Natural Gas Under GST

Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt of India, has said that the government is considering bringing natural gas under the GST to begin with as it would be difficult to bring the entire oil and gas sector immediately under it. Addressing a webinar on 'Future of Global Oil & Gas Prices & Policies for India', organised by FICCI, Kapoor noted that the government is keen to invite more investments into the sector.

Kapoor further emphasised on the need of adopting biofuels. He said that government is also looking at options to increase the gas share in country's total energy mix.

