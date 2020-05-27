Conditions Favourable For Further Advance Of Southwest Monsoon Says IMD

-
According to a latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday, due to strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over parts of Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh on 26th May. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram &Tripura during next 5 days and over adjoining parts of east India during next 48 hours.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places is seen over parts of south peninsular India during 26th-30th May, 2020. IMD noted that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat.5N/Long.85E, Lat.8N/Long.90E, Car Nicobar, Lat.11N/Long.95E. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea & adjoining central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
