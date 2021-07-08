Government Has Come Out With Draft National Strategy And Roadmap For Sustainable Tourism

Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India stated yesterday that many tourism destinations have been embracing sustainability and taking action to address the environmental impacts, but this practice should be more universal. Similarly, businesses in tourism, large and small, have introduced environmental management systems to keep up with the demands of the sector. Addressing the webinar on 'Sustainable Tourism: Confidence to Explore India Responsibly', at FAE 2020, an initiative led by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in partnership with FICCI, Mr Singh said that the tourism sector is a significant user of non-renewable resources and a generator of waste and pollution. Therefore, national and state tourism policies should recognise sustainability practises and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the vision and strategic direction for tourism.

This may require a rethinking of the indicator of tourism success, away from volumes and towards more holistic concepts of value and impact at the destination level. Singh informed that the Government has come out with a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism. Comments and suggestions from all stakeholders, associations, and state are welcomed. Some of the measures that we have proposed in the strategy is the certification scheme for sustainable tourism. This can later be extended to destinations and other industry stakeholders as well.

