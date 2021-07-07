Currency In Circulation Gains 4.2% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 29.73 lakh crore as on July 2, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 0.7% on the week to Rs 37.26 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 11.50% on a year ago basis compared to 21.3% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 4.2% so far while the reserve money has increased by 3.5%.

