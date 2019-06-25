Government Imposes Definitive Countervailing Duty On Tyre Imports From China

According to a latest update from the Central Board Of And Customs, new/Unused pneumatic radial tyres with or without tubes and/or flap of (including tubeless tyres), having nominal rim dia code above 16" used in buses and lorries/trucks (hereinafter referred to as the subject goods) falling under heading 4011 20 10 of the First Schedule to the Customs Act, 1975 (51 of 1975) (hereinafter referred to as the Customs Act), originating in or exported from, People's Republic of (hereinafter referred to as the subject country), and imported into India, the in its final findings, has come to the conclusion that imposition of definitive countervailing is required to offset subsidization and injury and has recommended the imposition of definitive countervailing on the imports of the subject goods from PR.

